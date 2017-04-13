Home » Hydrail » Hydrail: A Pullet Surprise

Hydrail: A Pullet Surprise

stanthom April 13, 2017 Hydrail, Hydrogen Economy, Hydrogen Vehicles, Infrastructure, News Leave a comment 12 Views

by guest blogger Stan Thompson

If anyone out there is a friend of CNN’s Nadine Schmidt, please do five things:

  1. Buy Nadine a really nice steak dinner!
  2. Thank her for her excellent segment on hydrail April 12 (http://money.cnn.com/2017/04/12/technology/germany-hydrogen-powered-train/).
  3. Give her my eternal thanks for exhuming perhaps the deepest—and most regrettably—buried environmental story of the 21st century.
  4. Tell her about the last time CNN covered hydrail a long, long time ago (http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U1dCBtx6AGc&feature=related).
  5. And, finally, invite Nadine to do a nice follow-up piece, referencing this recent story in the Newsletter of the International Journal of Hydrogen Energy (https://hydrail.appstate.edu/sites/hydrail.appstate.edu/files/161207_HYDRAIL_in_e-IJHE.pdf) which tells how Germany and China picked up a great but discarded American idea…and made it shine.

Transportation Secretary Chao:  Here’s a real opportunity to bring manufacturing jobs back to the USA and make our infrastructure great again…for much less money than legacy track electrification!

 

 

