Hydrail Trains Are Running Too Late: Here’s Why

by guest blogger Stan Thompson

It’s been 18 years since Dr. Holger Busche proposed that German electric passenger trains could run on wind energy carried on board as hydrogen. Once pointed out, it was an obvious thing to pursue; but the first German hydrail train won’t go into service until late next year. The impediment hasn’t been in either the energy or the railway industry. Here’s where the derail can be found…and hopefully remedied by “sunlight!”

http://www.smartrailworld.com/expert-view-why-hydrail-trains-are-running-so-late

And here’s what we’ve been missing, unnecessarily, for too many years:

Next year: Twelfth International Hydrail Conference in Graz, Austria!