Hyundai Teases in Unveiling Its Unnamed 2018 Fuel Cell Vehicle

Since 2013, Hyundai has been selling commercial hydrogen fuel cell vehicles. Today, Hyundai is selling its FCEV (Tucson Fuel Cell or ix35 Fuel Cell depending upon the market) in 18 different countries.

This week, Hyundai had decided to tease us with another model of fuel cell vehicle. They will be fully unveiling it at the 2018 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in January in Las Vegas. At this time the unnamed Hyundai fuel cell electric vehicle will be given a name (it’s also rumored that the band America will also finally give their horse a name).

The company will also be unveiling the new vehicle’s advanced driver assistance technologies system at CES 2018.

The new Hyundai FCEV will have a 4th generation fuel cell with a 9-percent efficiency increase over the last model bringing the efficiency up to 60-percent. The driving range will be approximately 360 miles before needing to refuel.

The new fuel cell system’s maximum performance output has been increased by 20-percent while its cold cranking power now works in temperatures down to -22 degrees Fahrenheit.

Hyundai has decreased and unified the size of its hydrogen storage tanks.

On August 17, 2017 Hyundai started displaying its new FCEV at the Hydrogen House provided by the Seoul city government. This initiative will promote zero emissions fuel cell vehicles in their budding Hydrogen Society (barring any wackiness that is from Kim Jong-un in the north).

If this fuel cell car lives up to the photos on this page, then Hyundai will have another winner on their hands. I can’t wait to test drive it myself.

References

http://www.hydrogencarsnow.com/index.php/hyundai-tucson-fcev/

https://www.hyundai.com/worldwide/en/about-hyundai/news-room/news/hyundai-motor%E2%80%99s-next-gen-fuel-cell-suv-promises-range-and-style-0000015048

https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/cars/2017/08/18/hyundai-hydrogen-fuel-cell-suv/579195001/

http://www.news.com.au/technology/innovation/motoring/hyundai-launches-a-new-longer-range-fuelcell-vehicle/news-story/edca296d1eebaabdd79b35d6c9b32057

http://www.greencarreports.com/news/1112188_hyundai-fuel-cell-suv-concept-hydrogen-crossover-coming-next-year

https://www.cars.com/articles/hyundai-introduces-new-fuel-cell-electric-suv-1420696776019/

https://www.slashgear.com/hyundai-offers-up-details-on-next-gen-fuel-cell-powered-suv-18495707/