Hydrogen and Fuel Cell History in videos

Now we are talking about Hydrogen and Fuel Cell FUTURE:

“China targets 1 million hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles by 2030” — Nasdaq

HydrogenCarsNow.com and this writer have been optimistic about the FCEV’s future for a long time, but if Wall Street believes in their success, there is no holding back the investors. Energy efficiency, sustainable mobility — it’s all about making money.

“Fuel cells create a better automobile that’s 50 percent more energy-efficient overall and sustainable from energy and safety perspectives.” — Larry Burns.

He should know; he developed FCEVs at General Motors

Hydrogen fuel cell cars creep up on electric vehicles, so reports the LATimes. A quote from this interesting article: “We’ve clearly left the science project stage, and the technology is viable,” said Charles Freese, who heads GM’s fuel cell business.”

Another fascinating essay is titled “Why the Automotive Future Will Be Dominated by Fuel Cells” Its author is Scott Samuelsen, a professor emeritus of mechanical and aerospace engineering at the University of California, Irvine, is director of the National Fuel Cell Research Center, located at UC Irvine.





Illustration from the article at https://www.mercedes-benz.com/en/mercedes-benz/innovation/research-vehicle-f-015-luxury-in-motion/

In the preceding article series, we explored how all this started; following are several videos to recount the important aspects of the developing Hydrogen Age & Hydrogen Economy. These videos might be helpful when trying to recollect certain facts, facets, or features.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jreNzqWwsmc The Hydrogen Age official promo 4:34 min.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RQbmjXid5Ag&t=4 HYDROGEN AGE DOCUMENTARY 55:21 min.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RQbmjXid5Ag#t=5.1731042 seems to be identical to the above

The Hydrogen Age in 6 parts on videos

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lKHIlVeDY1k Part 1 10 min.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y6ctvn8quoU Part 2 same

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jOBTWoMm0L8 Part 3 same

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p8JtGIsg2BM Part 4 same

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T3Dyh8py1S8 Part 5 same “10 Min. w. Amory Lovins & Geoffrey Ballard”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cpQL6qqpFc0 Part 6 5 ½ min.

Thanks again for sharing your enthusiasm for H2 and Fuel Cells with me for the better part of a year.

George Wand