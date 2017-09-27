Breaking News
Home » History » Hydrogen and Fuel Cell History in videos

Hydrogen and Fuel Cell History in videos

George Wand September 27, 2017 History Leave a comment 55 Views

Now we are talking about Hydrogen and Fuel Cell FUTURE:
 “China targets 1 million hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles by 2030”   — Nasdaq

HydrogenCarsNow.com and this writer have been optimistic about the FCEV’s future for a long time, but if Wall Street believes in their success, there is no holding back the investors. Energy efficiency, sustainable mobility — it’s all about making money.

Fuel cells create a better automobile that’s 50 percent more energy-efficient overall and sustainable from energy and safety perspectives.” — Larry Burns.

He should know; he developed FCEVs at General Motors

Whether fuel cell system development in central Oregon, wind power generation along the Columbia Gorge, or geothermal energy in southern Oregon, investing in new energy sources makes America more energy independent while creating good paying, environmentally friendly jobs.  Greg Walden

Hydrogen fuel cell cars creep up on electric vehicles, so reports the LATimes.  A quote from this interesting article: “We’ve clearly left the science project stage, and the technology is viable,” said Charles Freese, who heads GM’s fuel cell business.” 

Another fascinating essay is titled “Why the Automotive Future Will Be Dominated by Fuel Cells” Its author is Scott Samuelsen, a professor emeritus of mechanical and aerospace engineering at the University of California, Irvine, is director of the National Fuel Cell Research Center, located at UC Irvine.


Illustration from the article at https://www.mercedes-benz.com/en/mercedes-benz/innovation/research-vehicle-f-015-luxury-in-motion/

 

In the preceding article series, we explored how all this started; following are several videos to recount the important aspects of the developing Hydrogen Age & Hydrogen Economy. These videos might be helpful when trying to recollect certain facts, facets, or features.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jreNzqWwsmc    The Hydrogen Age    official promo 4:34 min.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RQbmjXid5Ag&t=4         HYDROGEN AGE DOCUMENTARY          55:21 min.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RQbmjXid5Ag#t=5.1731042                  seems to be identical to the above
The Hydrogen Age in 6 parts on videos

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lKHIlVeDY1k                   Part 1              10 min.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y6ctvn8quoU                  Part 2              same

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jOBTWoMm0L8              Part 3              same

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p8JtGIsg2BM                  Part 4              same

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T3Dyh8py1S8                 Part 5              same “10 Min. w. Amory Lovins & Geoffrey Ballard”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cpQL6qqpFc0                 Part 6               5 ½ min.

 

Thanks again for sharing your enthusiasm for H2 and Fuel Cells with me for the better part of a year.

George Wand

Tags

About George Wand

George Wand
Our guest writer George Wand retired from the automotive industry. During his career, he worked in R&D on advanced EV mobility concepts, and working with a museum drives his interest in history. These Hydrogen and Fuel Cell History items are but a small part of more than 750 articles he published in print and digital form. He compiled some of those in a series of eBooks from Amazon-Kindle. Racing to Preserve Precious Petroleum, Part 1 and Part 2 were released in 2016, Part 3 is ready to go by mid-2017. (Download ‘Kindle-for-PC’ or ‘Kindle-for-Mac’ and read on any computer.) Wikipedia, HowStuffWorks.com and EVWorld have referenced Wand’s thoroughly researched, plainly written articles. True to his slogan “On the inventive past the ingenious future will thrive”, Wand is passionate about sustainable mobility in a future without pollution. He has driven a variety of FCVs at Hydrogenics in his Toronto ’backyard’. An article about that will arrive here soon.

Check Also

Regenerative Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles to advance Hydrogen Fuel Cell Technology

“If society’s goals are to reduce carbon from the transportation side, they only have a …

Leave a Reply

© Copyright 2017, Hydrogen Cars Now. All Rights Reserved.