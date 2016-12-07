The origin of hydrail and the International Journal of Hydrogen Energy

by guest blogger Stan Thompson

Most profound thanks from the Mooresville Hydrail Initiative to the editors of the International Journal of Hydrogen Energy for the cover story on the 2003 American* origin of hydrogen fuel cell passenger railways in the December, 2016, issue!

We don’t know of another instance where major elements of the world’s infrastructure (diesel and catenary railway electrification) have been supplanted for environmental—as opposed to commercial—reasons; thanks, IJHE, for documenting hydrail’s Appalachian State University (University of North Carolina at Boone) and Mooresville South Iredell Chamber of Commerce provenance!

*Hydrail’s 1998 German roots predate Mooresville’s by five years—though it wasn’t until 2012 that we learned of Dr. Holger Busche’s presentation proposing wind-turbine-sourced hydrogen fuel cell passenger trains for Northern Germany.

The Twelfth International Hydrail Conference (2017) will be held in Graz, Austria, on 27-28 June. Follow http://www.hydrail.org for details.