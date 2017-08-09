Fuel Cell Friend Al Gore Fails to Mention FCEVs in New Movie

Mega-environmentalist and former Vice President Al Gore has released his new movie, “An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power” which I highly recommend viewing. The movie fast forwards from the first movie, “An Inconvenient Truth” (which rolled out in 2006 and told the tale in video and graphs about the fact that the planet is warming and that there will be dire consequences if we do nothing to stop this trend) to where we are today.

Vice President Gore won an Academy Award for the first movie and in 2007 would go on to win the Nobel Peace Prize as well.

In the Sequel, not only does Mr. Gore show the devastation to the planet that has happened since the first movie in 2006, but also a few of the solutions. He states that wind and solar (particularly solar) are the renewables of choice to save the planet due to newer technology and the large price drops that have happened in the past 11 years.

At one point in the movie, VP Gore mentioned transportation as being a contributing factor to man-made climate change. He did not, however, state that battery electric vehicles (BEV’s) and hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV’s) were the vehicles of choice for our zero emissions transportation future.

Now, I realize that Mr. Gore has a lot on his mind, saving the planet and all, but would it have been too much to ask for him to have mentioned hydrogen and fuel cells in the movie “An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power”? I can’t imagine that this would have been too “inconvenient.”

